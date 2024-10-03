Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 1.2%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Urbanfund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The firm has a market cap of C$44.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 35.30%.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

