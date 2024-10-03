USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.63

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 4493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

