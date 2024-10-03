Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 94,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $175.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

