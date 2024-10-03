Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $175.99 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.75.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

