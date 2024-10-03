Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.54. 5,507,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 26,939,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vale by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vale by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.