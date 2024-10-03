Valero Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.12. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.