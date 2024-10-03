Valero Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.
Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.12. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
