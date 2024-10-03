Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.12.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

