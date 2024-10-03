Valero Energy (VLO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $169.00.

9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $131.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $8.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,797. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

