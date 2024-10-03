Valero Energy (VLO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

  • 10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/20/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $169.00.
  • 9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $131.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/3/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $8.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,797. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.