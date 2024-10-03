ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Down 9.7%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 265,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,030,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

