VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

