VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Trimmed by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.8% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

