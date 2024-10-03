VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading Down 1.2%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 195,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 29,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

