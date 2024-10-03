VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.06. 434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.
