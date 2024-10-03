VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBBGet Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.06. 434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBBFree Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 81.75% of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

