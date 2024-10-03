VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Decreased by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $242.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.