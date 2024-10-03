VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading 0.9% Higher

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $247.15 and last traded at $244.51. 2,945,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,382,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.32.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the period. KP Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 640.0% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

