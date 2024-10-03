VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.06. 5,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.