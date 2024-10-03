Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

