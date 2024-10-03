Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.17.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

