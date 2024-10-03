Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average of $185.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

