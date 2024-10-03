Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Increased by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 24.0% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $46,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after acquiring an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,572,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,471,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,557,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

