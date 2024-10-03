Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

