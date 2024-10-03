Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

