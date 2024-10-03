Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

