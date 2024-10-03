Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VWO stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

