Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

