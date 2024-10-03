Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

