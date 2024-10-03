Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

