Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.15 and a 200-day moving average of $360.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

