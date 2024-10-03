Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,926 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $379.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.15 and a 200-day moving average of $360.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

