Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VHT opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

