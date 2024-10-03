Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $575.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $561.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

