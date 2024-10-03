Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.