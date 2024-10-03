Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Emprise Bank’s Largest Position

Emprise Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emprise Bank owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

