Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

