Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,461,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 280,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.