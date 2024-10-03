Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.65% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

