Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

