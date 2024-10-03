Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.