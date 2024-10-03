Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $244.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

