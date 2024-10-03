Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,414 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.