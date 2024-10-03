Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Lifted by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.