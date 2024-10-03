Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 22,093 shares.The stock last traded at $250.41 and had previously closed at $251.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
