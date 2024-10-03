Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 22,093 shares.The stock last traded at $250.41 and had previously closed at $251.75.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.