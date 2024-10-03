Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

