Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCSH stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.