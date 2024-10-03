Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

