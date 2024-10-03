Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.68. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $238.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

