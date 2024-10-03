Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $234.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

