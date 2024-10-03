Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

