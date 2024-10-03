Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 835,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,290,000 after buying an additional 90,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.10 and a 200-day moving average of $265.63. The company has a market capitalization of $420.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.