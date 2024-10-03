Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $174.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.